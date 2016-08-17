US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 17 Collplant Holdings Ltd
* Collplant Holdings Ltd says reports positive final extended clinical trial results with Vergenix STR for treatment of tendinopathy
* Performance of Vergenix STR compared favorably to published results of corticosteroid injection
* Anticipates receiving CE mark approval for Vergenix STR in Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
