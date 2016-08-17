Aug 17 Plains All American Pipeline Lp

* On August 11, co entered into certain third amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment, among other things, extends the maturity date from August 16, 2020 to August 16, 2021

* Maturity date of revolving credit agreement with respect to each non-extending lender remains August 16, 2020