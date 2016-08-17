US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 17 Plains All American Pipeline Lp
* On August 11, co entered into certain third amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment, among other things, extends the maturity date from August 16, 2020 to August 16, 2021
* Maturity date of revolving credit agreement with respect to each non-extending lender remains August 16, 2020 Source text (bit.ly/2bjevcM) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.