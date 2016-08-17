BRIEF-Teekay LNG Partners Q1 GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 mln
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
Aug 17 SolarCity Corp
* Files for 6.50% solar bonds of up to $124 million - sec filing
* Says the series 2016/13-18m bonds will be offered from aug 17-aug 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2bf91le) Further company coverage:
* GAAP net income attributable to partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million in q1 of 2017
BRASILIA, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness to remain silent in the country's biggest-ever graft probe, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.