Aug 18 Leroy Seafood Group Asa
* q2 ebit before fair value adjustment nok 760 million
(Reuters poll nok 751 million)
* sees 2016 harvest volume 173,000 tonnes including
associates versus previous guidance 183,000 tonnes
* Currently expect group's earnings in second half of 2016
to be considerably better than in equivalent period last year
* now more confident that the measures taken are proving
effective and that costs in connection with treatment will fall
going forward
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)