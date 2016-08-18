(Refiles brief to add link to company's statement.)
Aug 18 NN Group NV :
* Q2 net result of 335 million euros ($378.62 million)
versus 392 million euros in Q2 15
* Q2 operating result (ongoing business) 321 million euros
versus 280 million euros in Reuters poll
* Solvency II ratio increased to 252 pct at end of Q2 from
241 pct at Q1 16
* Asset management: total assets under management (AuM)
increased to 197 billion euros from 190 billion euros at the end
of the first quarter of 2016
* Asset management environment remains difficult due to
ongoing market turmoil, resulting in continued de-risking by
clients and pressure on fees
* Interim dividend 2016 of 0.60 euros per ordinary share or
approximately 195 million euros
* Q2 new sales life insurance (APE) 284 million euros versus
278 million euros year ago
($1 = 0.8848 euros)
