BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Monsanto Co :
* Sees restructuring expense of about $1.1 billion-1.2 billion for FY15-FY18 period
* Sees total expected annual savings by FY 2018 of $500 million from its restructuring and cost savings initiatives
* Monsanto sees FY16 Ag productivity gross profit at lower end of $900 million to $1.1 billion range
* Planned 2017 commercial launch in Austrialia for Bollgard 3 Source text: (monsanto.info/2be6W9e) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)