Aug 17 Koninklijke Brill NV :

* H1 revenue 14.4 million euros versus 13.2 million euros ($14.9 million) a year ago

* H1 profit 0.7 million euros versus 0.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 EBITDA of 1.7 million euros versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Outlook raised to 2-3 pct revenue growth and a marked increase of EBITDA resulting in margin improvement of 1-2 pct

* Outlook for HY2 2016 is more cautious than might be expected from HY1 performance