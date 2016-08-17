BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 (Reuters) -
* Planetrisk, Inc. says it has sold $4.8 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing
* Planetrisk, Inc. discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $9.1 million Source - bit.ly/2bHuyGv
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 18 UAE Exchange Group, a global remittance and foreign exchange business, aims to spend between $250 million and $300 million on acquisitions to build its global market share, its chief executive said.