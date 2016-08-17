Aug 17 J C Penney Company Inc

* JCP leverages advantage of existing infrastructure for buy online, ship to store; 1/3 jcp.com orders picked up this way - analyst day

* Expect 40% of sales from JCP credit card, expect to drive it to 45-50% by 2019

* Forecasts 2019 EPS $1.40-$1.55, gross margin to grow 75-100 basis points

* Value, beauty, special sizes & home are foundation of growth plan to achieve $1.2-$1.7 billion in sales growth over nxt 3 yrs - analyst day

* Executive- "at some point we'd like to be a dividend company, buy back shares ...think we are a couple of yrs away from that " Further company coverage: