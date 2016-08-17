BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Yum! Brands Inc :
* Pizza Hut announces master franchise partnership with Amrest Holdings SE in Central & Eastern Europe
* Amrest to have right to own, sub-franchise Pizza Hut restaurants in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia
* Amrest signed a master franchise agreement with Pizza Hut with plans to develop over 300 restaurants over next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)