Aug 17 Yum! Brands Inc :

* Pizza Hut announces master franchise partnership with Amrest Holdings SE in Central & Eastern Europe

* Amrest to have right to own, sub-franchise Pizza Hut restaurants in Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia

* Amrest signed a master franchise agreement with Pizza Hut with plans to develop over 300 restaurants over next five years