BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Pulmatrix Inc :
* Pulmatrix receives orphan drug designation from the FDA for inhaled drug to treat pulmonary fungal infections in cystic fibrosis patients
* FDA granted co's request for orphan drug status for drug for treating pulmonary fungal infections in cystic fibrosis patients, named PUR1900 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)