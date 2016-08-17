BRIEF-Bright Scholar Education Holdings' ADSs open at $11.00 in debut, above IPO price of $10.50 per ADS
* Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd ADSs open at $11.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $10.50 per ADS Further company coverage:
Aug 17 Johnson & Johnson :
* Johnson & Johnson announces ruling related to Remicade in the District of Massachusetts Federal Court hearing
* Janssen is also continuing appeal process in proceedings related to 471 patent before U.S. Patent & Trademark office
* Commercial launch of an infliximab biosimilar prior to outcome of appeals would be considered an at-risk launch
* Reaffirms its sales guidance for operational sales growth for FY 2016 of 3 pct to 4 pct, notwithstanding possibility of a biosimilar launch on or after Oct. 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)