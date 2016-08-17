BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 17 Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust
* Innvest Real Estate Investment Trust announces delisting of units and debentures in connection with plan of arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.