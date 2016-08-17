US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 17 Stoneridge Inc
* On August 12, co entered into amendment no. 3 to third amended and restated credit agreement
* Amendment extends of expiration date of agreement by two years from september 12, 2019 to september 12, 2021 - sec filing
* Amendment increases borrowing sub-limit for company's foreign subsidiaries by $30.0 million from $50.0 million to $80.0 million
* Amendment increases basket of permitted loans and investments in foreign subsidiaries by $5.0 million from $25.0 million to $30.0 million Source text (bit.ly/2aZL9zj) Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.