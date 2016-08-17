US STOCKS-Wall St edges up as investors buy beaten down stocks
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
Aug 17 China Natural Resources Inc
* On Aug 15, 2016, Li Feilie tendered his resignation as Chairman, CEO, President and Class I director of co
* Board appointed Wong Wah On Edward as co's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President - SEC Filing
* China Natural Resources Inc says Yue Ming Wai Bonaventure to fill the vacancy in board created by Li's resignation, and to serve as Class I director Source - bit.ly/2bBZmqE
* Indexes up: Dow 0.01 pct, S&P 0.06 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, May 18 Roger Ailes, former chief executive of Fox News Channel, has died at age 77, Fox News said on Thursday.