Aug 17 Slate Office Reit
* Slate Office REIT announces multiple acquisitions and $50
million public offering
* Deal for $12.25 million
* Intention to purchase a government-tenanted office
building located at 365 Hargrave Street in Winnipeg, Manitoba
* Says offering consists of a treasury offering by REIT of
5.2 million units for gross proceeds of $44.0 million
* Also increasing interest in 3 office properties in
Newfoundland from 49% to 100%, with additional investment of
about $19.8 million
* Will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce
outstanding indebtedness
* Underwriters to sell on a bought deal basis 6 million
trust units of reit at a price of $8.45 per unit
* Says acquisitions are immediately accretive to REIT's
adjusted funds from operations on a per unit basis
* Amendment to co-ownership agreement with St. John's
Harbour Properties where REIT will increase interest in places
from 49% to 100%
