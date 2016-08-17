BRIEF-Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
Aug 17 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
* Resolution approving plan pursuant to co' creditors arrangement act approved by 98.4% in number of affected creditors
* Pacific announces creditor approval of restructuring plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tidewater commences prepackaged chapter 11 cases pursuant to restructuring support agreement
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazil's electricity watchdog Aneel expects a further delay in the construction of 6,000 kilometers of power lines licensed to Abengoa SA, raising concern over the reliability of the country's grid as a massive new dam comes online, according to an internal document seen by Reuters.