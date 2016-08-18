Aug 18 Marine Harvest Asa
* Proposes quarterly dividend of NOK 3.2 per share, of which
NOK 1.10 is related to the divestment of the shares in Grieg
Seafood, versus Q1 dividend of nok 1.70
* q2 operational ebit eur 149 million versus preliminary
earnings of eur 147 million
* Says farming costs have become unacceptably high and cost
trend is not satisfactory
* Continues to have utmost focus on cost reduction
throughout organization and supports new methods and innovative
solutions to combat cost escalation
* Further, market balance for 2016 is expected to remain
tight, and we project a global supply decline of 7 %
* Marine harvest sees 2016 harvest of 400,000 tonnes versus
q1 guidance of 414,000 tonnes
* Compared to q2 of 2015, costs are up in all regions
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)