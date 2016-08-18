(Repeats without changes to text)
Aug 18 Austevoll Seafood
* q2 revenues nok 4.56 billion (Reuters poll nok 4.4
billion)
* q2 ebit before value adjustment for biomasss nok 790
million (Reuters poll nok 786 million)
* says has and shall continue to have the financial
flexibility to support its strategy of further organic growth,
carry out strategic acquisitions and sustain the company's
dividend policy
* currently expects a better result in the second half of
2016 than the group achieved in the second half of 2015
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)