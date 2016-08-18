Aug 18 Semperit Holding AG :
* H1 EBIT was stable in comparison with previous year at
36.2 million euros ($40.93 million) (after 36.2 million euros)
* Expects no significant changes of market conditions for
second half of 2016
* Capital investments (capex) of approximately 60 million
euros are planned for 2016
* Group revenue amounted to 438.7 million euros in first
half of 2016 and was slightly below previous year's figure of
450.8 million euros
* H1 improved group's EBITDA by 4.8 pct to 52.8 million
euros (after 50.3 million euros)
* From current perspective, Semperit group is not capable of
achieving operational results of 2015 due to unsatisfactory
income contribution of Sempermed segment
* Enerated earnings after taxes amounting to 17.9 million
euros (after 25.3 million euros) in first half of 2016
