* H1 EBIT was stable in comparison with previous year at 36.2 million euros ($40.93 million) (after 36.2 million euros)

* Expects no significant changes of market conditions for second half of 2016

* Capital investments (capex) of approximately 60 million euros are planned for 2016

* Group revenue amounted to 438.7 million euros in first half of 2016 and was slightly below previous year's figure of 450.8 million euros

* H1 improved group's EBITDA by 4.8 pct to 52.8 million euros (after 50.3 million euros)

* From current perspective, Semperit group is not capable of achieving operational results of 2015 due to unsatisfactory income contribution of Sempermed segment

* Generated earnings after taxes amounting to 17.9 million euros (after 25.3 million euros) in first half of 2016