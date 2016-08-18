Aug 18 Royal London Mutual Insurance Society Ltd
* New life and pensions business (pvnbp basis) up by 39% to
£4,201m (30 june 2015: £3,032m) which represents a new record
for royal london
* Solvency ii standard formula basis total company 4 surplus
of £2.1bn and a capital cover ratio of 169% at 1 january 2016.
Estimated capital cover ratio of 166% at 30 june 2016
* Royal london asset management (rlam) continued to perform
well, attracting gross inflows of £2.3bn (30 june 2015: £1.9bn)
* Royal london reports strong growth in new business
* Funds under management 2 up by 11% to £93.8bn (31 december
2015: £84.5bn)
* European embedded value (eev) operating profit up by 20%
to £138m (30 june 2015: £115m)
* We expect a slowing of rate of growth in workplace
pensions
