Aug 18 Bionor Pharma ASA :
* Private placement of 52.5 million Norwegian crowns - Bionor Pharma raises a total of 105
million crowns in new equity
* Private placement consists of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns
per share
* Rights offering raising additional 52.5 million crowns in gross proceeds through issuance
of 525 million new shares at subscription price of 0.10 crowns
* Says new board will be elected at upcoming extraordinary general meeting
* New board to evaluate company's strategy including HIV research/technology platform
