* H1 2016 group aggregate net profit grew 14.0 percent,
year-on-year, to 5.7 billion roubles ($89.50 million);
* H1 aggregate segment revenue grew 11.6 percent,
year-on-year, to 18.8 billion roubles;
* H1 group aggregate segment EBITDA grew 3.2 percent,
year-on-year, to 8.7 billion roubles;
* Net cash position as of June 30 was 7.57 billion roubles;
* Retains its FY 2016 (excluding HeadHunter) like-for-like
revenue guidance of 8-14 percent but says that without an
improvement in consumer spending revenue could be in the lower
half of this range;
* Expects FY EBITDA margin at 47-48 percent.
