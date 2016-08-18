Aug 18 Daetwyler Holding AG :

* Notes that it is a condition of the offer that the required resolutions of the Premier Farnell shareholders necessary to approve and implement the scheme of arrangement have been passed on or before 20 August 2016

* Continues to execute on its stated profitable growth strategy through both organic means and acquisitions

* Datwyler statement regarding offer for Premier Farnell plc

* Today announces that the terms of its offer were final

* It will furthermore not be seeking an extension to the above deadline and will invoke the condition and therefore its offer for Premier Farnell will lapse on Aug. 21, 2016