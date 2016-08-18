Aug 18 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* Notes that it is a condition of the offer that the
required resolutions of the Premier Farnell shareholders
necessary to approve and implement the scheme of arrangement
have been passed on or before 20 August 2016
* Continues to execute on its stated profitable growth
strategy through both organic means and acquisitions
* Datwyler statement regarding offer for Premier Farnell plc
* Today announces that the terms of its offer were final
* It will furthermore not be seeking an extension to the
above deadline and will invoke the condition and therefore its
offer for Premier Farnell will lapse on Aug. 21, 2016
