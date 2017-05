Aug 18 Jyske Bank :

* Q2 net interest income 1.45 billion Danish crowns ($220.5 million) (Reuters poll 1.48 billion crowns)

* Q2 pre-tax profit 1.02 billion crowns (Reuters poll 696 million crowns)

* Q2 reversal of loan losses 105 million crowns (loan losses in Reuters poll 67.6 million crowns)

* "It is expected that sales of home loans will continue at a high pace, also in second half of year"

* Supervisory board has decided to raise new share buy-back programme launched on July 1 by 500 million crowns to 1 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Link to Reuters poll :

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5759 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)