Aug 18 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):

* VTech could face an in-depth merger investigation over competition concerns arising from its completed merger with LeapFrog

* VTech now has until August 25 to offer proposals to resolve CMA's competition concerns Source text: (bit.ly/2bAzQ29) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)