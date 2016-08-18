Aug 18 Communications Systems Inc:
* On Aug 12 co, its operating subsidiaries entered into an
amended and restated credit agreemen and amended and restated
note
* May borrow up to $15.0 million with variable interest rate
equal to daily one-month libor rate plus 200 basis points - sec
filing
* Credit facility also includes a $2.0 million letter of
credit subfacility
* As part of credit facility, CSI Companies entered into an
amended and restated security agreement
* As per security agreement, each of CSI Cos agreed to grant
lender security interest in all of its tangible, intangible
assets
* Co's unit entered security agreement with lender under
which it pledged substantially all of its assets to support
guarantee
Source text (bit.ly/2bqI5jF)
