Aug 18 Eddie Bauer LLC
* Eddie Bauer notifies customers of malware intrusion
* Point of sale systems at retail stores were affected by
malware, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card
information
* Payment card information used for online purchases at
Eddiebauer.com was not affected
* Immediately upon detecting issue, engaged third-party
digital forensic experts to conduct investigation to determine
facts
* Eddie Bauer is currently in process of notifying customers
whose payment card information may have been involved
* Determined customers' payment card information used at
retail stores on various dates between Jan 2, 2016 and July 17,
2016 may have been accessed
* Investigation determined intrusion was part of attack
directed at multiple restaurants, hotels, retailers, including
Eddie Bauer
