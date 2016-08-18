Aug 18 Eddie Bauer LLC

* Eddie Bauer notifies customers of malware intrusion

* Point of sale systems at retail stores were affected by malware, enabling unauthorized parties to access payment card information

* Payment card information used for online purchases at Eddiebauer.com was not affected

* Immediately upon detecting issue, engaged third-party digital forensic experts to conduct investigation to determine facts

* Eddie Bauer is currently in process of notifying customers whose payment card information may have been involved

* Determined customers' payment card information used at retail stores on various dates between Jan 2, 2016 and July 17, 2016 may have been accessed

* Investigation determined intrusion was part of attack directed at multiple restaurants, hotels, retailers, including Eddie Bauer