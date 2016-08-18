Aug 18 Caterpillar Inc
* Caterpillar to explore strategic alternatives for certain
mining products
* Production of track drills will be discontinued, and no
new orders will be taken
* Caterpillar inc says company will also discontinue
production of track drills within its resource industries
portfolio
* Says announced it intends to pursue strategic
alternatives, including a possible divestiture, for its room and
pillar products
* Caterpillar says total workforce reductions of up to 155
positions associated with room and pillar business are expected,
with some occurring immediately
* Says in Denison, Texas, where track drills are produced,
approximately 40 positions will be eliminated
* Room and pillar underground mining products under
strategic review include continuous miners, feeder breakers,
coal haulage systems
* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic
review include continuous miners, feeder breakers, coal haulage
systems
* Will repurpose Winston-Salem, North Carolina, facility,
transitioning it from a mining to a rail facility beginning
later this year
* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic
review also include , highwall miners, roof bolters, utility
vehicles,diesel vehicles
* Says operations at Winston-Salem facility will transfer to
progress rail, a wholly owned Caterpillar subsidiary
* Room, pillar underground mining products under strategic
review also include highwall miners, roof bolters, utility
vehicles, diesel vehicles
* Will relocate manufacturing of some components used in
large mining trucks from facility in Winston-Salem to existing
facility in illinois
* While co intends to sell room and pillar products, it will
also assess other options, including a possible closure of
Houston facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: