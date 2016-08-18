Aug 18 Twitter Inc :

* Twitter says introducing new features that will give users more control over what users see and who they interact with on twitter

* Twitter says all users to have ability to limit notifications to only people they follow on mobile and on Twitter.com

* Users can now access notifications directly from their notifications tab

* Twitter says adding new 'quality filter' option to users' notification settings

* Twitter says when turned on, quality filter can improve quality of tweets users see by using signals such as account origin and behavior

* Twitter says new features on notifications settings and quality filter rolling out to all users in the coming days Source text - bit.ly/2b2dtRD Further company coverage: