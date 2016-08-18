Aug 18 Emmis Communications Corp
* Emmis Communications receives proposal to acquire the
corporation's outstanding public shares
* $4.10 cash per share offered for Emmis Communications
Corporation's public shares
* Proposal does not include a financing condition
* In response to proposal, board announced that it has
formed a special committee of disinterested directors to
consider proposal
* Smulyan and other directors of Emmis who will join
purchaser will not participate in evaluation of proposal
* E Acquisition Corp, owned by Jeffrey Smulyan, CEO and
controlling shareholder of Emmis has made a non-binding proposal
for Emmis
* Emmis expects this process to have no impact on day-to-day
operations.
* Proposal states E Acquisition Corp has obtained committed
acquisition facility from affiliate of Falcon Investment
Advisors, Llc
* Under terms of Emmis' articles of incorporation, potential
transaction will be a "going private" transaction
* Proposal states that purchaser to invite other investors,
which will include certain other officers and directors of Emmis
* Proposal also states that transaction will be subject to
approval by Emmis' shareholders
* Offer indicates that if deal is consummated, buyer intends
to reduce Emmis' debt by selling certain non-core assets of
business
* Board has authorized Emmis to explore strategic
alternatives for publishing division and radio stations in Terre
Haute, Indiana
