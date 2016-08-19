Aug 19 Pacific Exploration And Production Corp
:
* On august 16, 2016, co received a proposal with respect to
an alternative transaction
* Proponent's proposal was not solicited by co nor has co
had any discussions with any of its proponents
* Is in process of reviewing the proponent's proposal; no
decision regarding the proponent's proposal has been made
* Proposal offers $575 million in dip financing, of which
$325 million to be provided by roponent and rest by dip
providers
* Does not intend to make further comment on proponent's
proposal until it announces conclusion on such proposal
