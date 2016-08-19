Aug 19 Ratos AB says:
* Jan-June earnings trend of -9%, mainly due to the weak
performance of GS-Hydro. Adjusted for the size of Ratos's
holding, adjusted EBITA in the portfolio totalled SEK 624m (683)
* Jan-June pretax profit 32 mln SEK (360)
* Says our cautious macroeconomic view for the full year
2016 remains unchanged and we predict that the market situation
will continue to vary
* Says activity level in the transaction market is expected
to remain high
* Says earnings in the ratos portfolio declined during h1
and we have thus adjusted our expectations with respect to the
earnings trend from a cautiously positive view for the full year
to a slight decline in earnings
