Aug 19 Hugo Games A/S :

* Q2 revenue 1.3 million Danish crowns ($197,959.49) versus 1 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA ex-items loss 2.9 million crowns versus loss 8.2 million crowns year ago

* 2016 gross profit in lover range of 20-25 million crowns and EBITDA before special items in lower range of 3-7 million crowns

* Retains its guidance for full year in lower range, but foresee some challenges ($1 = 6.5670 Danish crowns)