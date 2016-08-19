Aug 19 (Reuters) -

Diebold, Incorporated and Wincor Nixdorf AG both supply ATMs to banks and independent ATM deployers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that both parties compete closely in the supply of customer- operated ATMs in the UK.

The CMA has also said that at present there is only one other credible competitor supplying such ATMs in the UK and there is limited prospect of other companies entering the UK market in the near future.

The CMA has therefore found that the merger could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the supply of customer-operated ATMs in the UK.

Diebold Has Until 26 August 2016 To Offer Proposals To Resolve Competition Concerns Identified By Cma.

If Diebold Does Not Offer Such Undertakings, Or If Cma Is Unable To Accept Undertakings Offered, Merger Will Be Referred For An In Depth phase 2 investigation