Aug 19 Mustek Ltd :

* Trading statement

* FY net asset value per share is expected to be between 4.5 pct and 7.5 pct higher than previous financial year at between 1002.16 cents and 1030.93 cents (2015: 959.00 cents)

* Sees FY HEPS and basic EPS at least 20 pct lower at no more than 100.04 cents and 99.95 cents respectively when compared to previous period