Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Amalphi AG :
* Capital increase with exclusion of subscription rights
* Placement price at 1.20 euro per share
* To increase share capital from 1,624,996 euros by up to 162,499 euros to up to 1,787,495 euros ($2.02 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)