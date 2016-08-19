Aug 19 Valeura Energy Inc
* Valeura announces execution of definitive agreements for
Statoil farm-in on Banarli licences in Turkey
* Agreements include a farm-in agreement, a joint operating
agreement to apply post-earning and a number of ancillary
agreements
* Says unit, Corporate Resources B.V. has executed
definitive transaction documents with Statoil Holding
Netherlands B.V.
* Statoil has option to earn a 50% participating interest in
deep formations on Banarli licences
* Statoil can earn participating interest by investing in
exploration program that includes payments, carried costs of at
least $36 million
* Says Valeura will receive US$6.0 million at closing as a
contribution to past exploration costs incurred on Banarli
licences
