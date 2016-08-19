Aug 19 (Reuters) -
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Sales in quarter declined in
France due to large drop in tourism and in Middle East because
of continued economic uncertainty
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Recent Brexit vote "added a
layer of uncertainty that will most likely not be fully
understood for some time" - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Believe "risk of other
economic and political disruptions will remain high as we start
our new fiscal year" - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Expect all product categories
and regions to grow, led by the makeup category and the EMEA
region in fiscal 2017
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Several of co's brands will
accelerate their expansion in specialty multi-retailers and
online - conf call
* Estee Lauder Cos Executive - Middle East sales seen to
fall in FY 2017 as distributors adjust inventories to reflect
sluggish consumer spending - conf call
