Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Moneyweb Holdings Ltd :
* Trading statement
* For period ended 30 June, headline loss per share expected to reflect increased losses of between 61% (1,73 cents per share) and 65% (1,83 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)