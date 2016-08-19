Aug 19 Nintendo:
* Approved sale of majority of Nintendo Of America's
interest in Seattle Mariners to other members of current
ownership group
* Final financial terms were not disclosed
* Financial impact of sale to Nintendo will be incorporated
into Nintendo Co Ltd's next quarterly financial report
* John Stanton assumes role as chairman and CEO of Seattle
Mariners
* Nintendo of America will retain 10 pct stake in team,
regional sports network, remainder sold to members of First
Avenue Entertainment LLLP
* As part of sale, current CEO of Seattle Mariners, Howard
Lincoln has retired
* Lincoln will continue on as a member of FAE board of
directors, representing Nintendo's ownership interests
* Major League Baseball has approved sale of a majority of
Nintendo of America's interest in Seattle Mariners
