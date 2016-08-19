Aug 19 Marquee Energy Ltd says -
* Marquee Energy, Alberta Oilsands entered into arrangement
agreement
* Alberta Oilsands will acquire all of issued and
outstanding common shares of Marquee
* Marquee Energy Ltd says on completion of arrangement,
Marquee shareholders will own approximately 49% of common shares
of New Marquee
* Marquee shareholders will receive, for each marquee share
held, 1.67 common shares in capital of Alberta Oilsands
* New Marquee to be led by current management team of
Marquee
* Board of directors of New marquee will include an equal
number of current directors of Marquee and of Alberta Oilsands,
respectively
