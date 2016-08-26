BRIEF-Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
* Tellurian announces withdrawal of public offering of common stock
(Corrects headline to say "CPUC", not "CPUS")
Aug 19 Pacific Gas & Electric:
* On Aug 18, CPUC approved modified decision issued on Aug 17 in its investigation into Pacific Gas And Electric Co - SEC filing
* Modified presiding officer's decision increases amount of fine from $24.3 million to $25.6 million
* Hp inc - board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock