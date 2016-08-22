For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
Aug 22 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* Acquires "Work Life Center" in Hamburg
* Closing of transaction is expected by end of 2017 subject to completion of construction and various customary closing conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o