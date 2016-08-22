Aug 22 Roularta Media Group NV :

* Consolidated half-year EBITDA of 19.9 million euros ($22.4 million) or 13.9 pct of sales is below the 2015 figure of 22.0 million euros

* H1 net income group share of 14.7 million euros versus 9.9 million euros a year ago

* H1 sales of 143 million euros versus 150 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2b8RLBi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)