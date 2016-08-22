Aug 22 Hexagon Composites ASA :

* Develops next generation hydrogen cylinder for Daimler's new Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL

* Its fully-owned unit, Hexagon Lincoln, was selected by Daimler AG to supply compressed hydrogen gas (CHG) cylinders for Daimler's new fuel cell electric vehicle

* New Mercedes-Benz GLC F-CELL will be presented in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)