UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 Teleperformance Se :
* Agreement by Teleperformance to acquire Languageline Solutions
* Deal will create immediate value for Teleperformance shareholders as it is expected to be accretive to earnings per share by around 10 pct on a pro forma basis for 2016
* Consideration for transaction will be US$1,522 million at closing
* Transaction is expected to close before year end
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo