Aug 22 Zetadisplay AB :

* Acquires ProntoTV AS in Norway

* ProntoTV AS is a supplier of Digital Signage in Norway

* Purchase price is 75 million Norwegian crowns ($9.10 million) on a debt-free basis plus an earnings-based supplemental purchase price in a maximum amount of 25 million Norwegian crowns which will be paid out at beginning of 2018

* Is entitled to make payment of 8 million Swedish crowns ($950,062.35) of purchase price in form of ordinary shares in ZetaDisplay

* Acquisition is being financed via private placement of units in amount of 50 million Swedish crowns and debt financing of 30 million Swedish crowns

* Intends to resolve to carry out a rights issue of units in amount of 10 million Swedish crowns Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.2416 Norwegian crowns) ($1 = 8.4205 Swedish crowns)