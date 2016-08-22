UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 Simple SA :
* Signs 973,004 zloty ($254,840) gross deal with Przewozy Regionalne Sp. z o.o. for delivery of software and support services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8181 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: