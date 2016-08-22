BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Pylon SA :
* Signs deal with Sarl Jefferson Distribution for exclusive distribution of co's products in France
* Under distribution agreement, plans to increase sale of its products on French market by at least 20 percent yearly
* Planned level of sale of Pylon Audio products to Sarl Jefferson Distribution until end of 2017 at 40,000 euros ($45,164)
* Plans that minimum target level of speakers sets sales to Sarl Jefferson Distribution in 5 years will be at no less than 100,000 euros yearly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.